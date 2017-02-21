Off-duty officer involved in crash on Hamilton Avenue

Police are investigating after a two vehicle crash involving an off-duty officer on Tuesday night.

According to Colerain Police Department PIO Jim Love, the accident happened while the Cincinnati police officer was on his way to work.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at Houston Road just north of 275.

Love said the officer was not injured. The other vehicle went left of center and hit the officer head-on.

The driver was taken to Mercy Fairfield. Their condition is unknown at this time.

