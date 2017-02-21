City of Covington names new interim city manager

Covington City Commission voted Tuesday to accept the resignation of City Manager Larry Klein and unanimously approved the appointment of Covington resident and attorney, Loren Wolff, to serve as interim city manager effective immediately.

“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Loren Wolff as interim city manager,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer in a news release. “The Commission and I look forward to bringing fresh leadership and more collaboration to our city government. We have a lot of work to do as we build a culture and a city known for saying yes to projects and ideas, and bringing more transparency to our daily operations.”

“I am honored to work with the commission, staff, residents and the business community as the interim city manager,” Loren Wolff said in a news release. “I appreciate the confidence that the mayor and commission has shown me and I look forward to beginning to work with our staff and being responsive to the citizens.”

Wolff is a partner in The Wolff Law Firm and serves as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for The Center for Great Neighborhoods, a Covington growth catalyst organization. She also served as a special assistance to the mayor of Indianapolis.

