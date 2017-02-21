Police upping patrols in Fairfield Twp neighborhood after reports of man watching, recording children

Police are upping patrols and parents are on alert in Fairfield Township after a man was reportedly spotted watching children and recording them.

Three children, between the ages of 8 and 10-years-old, reported that the man was watching them Sunday around 5 p.m. while they were outside riding their bikes on Paducah Avenue.

They said that the man appeared to be getting video footage of them and of people's houses on his phone.

The children reported that they felt alarmed and afraid, so they ran inside to tell their mother. She called 911, but when police arrived, the man was already gone.



The children's aunt wants to know what he was doing and why he was there. She worries that it was for all the wrong reasons.



"That's just a way for predators to get children or even adults just depends on who they're preying on," their aunt said.



Police are looking for leads and said they are taking it very seriously.

Investigators are reminding neighbors that if someone is supposed to be there, they will typically have an ID, a uniform or a marked car.



If you spot something or someone out of the ordinary, police suggest writing down license plate numbers, taking photos and reporting what you know to authorities.



"Just be aware of your surroundings. If your first instinct is it's not okay, if it's suspicious to you, take that for what it is because it's usually right," the children's aunt said.

Police also believe it is typically best for parents to have children play outside in groups whenever possible. They said it is always better to be safe rather than sorry, so if you feel that someone is acting unusual, call for help.

The children described the man as a Caucasian male with dark hair who looked to be in his 40s or 50s. They said he was wearing light jeans with a belt and sneakers and looked casual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield Township Police.

