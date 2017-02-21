Residents working with Norwood Kroger to fix panhandling problems

Those who shop at the Kroger in Norwood said there's a big problem with panhandling in the parking lot.

Kroger has listened to the complaints and is working with the shoppers to address the issues.

"We have a lot of people that go to Kroger at night, or go alone. They get kind of worried for their own safety," said James Bonsall, who is on the Norwood City Council.

A conversation started a few months ago among a neighborhood Facebook group of 4,000 people. City leaders said a lot of the people didn't like some of their experiences at Kroger, with parking lot panhandling being one of them.

"Many people avoid the store completely. They'll go to the Oakley Kroger, the Hyde Park Kroger. We want to change that," Bonsall said.

City leaders said Kroger is now looking to add undercover security in the parking lot.

The company also plans to add a new cart system that won't allow carts to leave the store without going through a check out line first.

"They'll say they want money for food or gas. You'll offer, 'I'll get you food or gas.' They flat out say, 'No,' they want the money," Norwood resident Lance Alexander said.

He worked to organize that meeting between the community and Kroger.

"My wife, almost every time she comes - there is somebody that approaches her. Sometimes straight up to the van just banging on the window," Alexander said.

Company officials told FOX19 NOW, "Kroger is committed to the communities where we operate and is proud to serve Norwood with a grocery store for more than 50 years. Some customers recently raised concerns about opportunities in our parking lot. We value our customers and their feedback and continually work to provide a great shopping experience. We are working with the city of Norwood, customers and the community to address those concerns."

Addressing panhandling isn't all that's changing around the Norwood Kroger.

There are now plans to further enforce fire lane violations, more frequent parking lot cleaning, and new cart corrals.

Management is also evicting people using the store's lobby that sit around and offer cheap rides.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.