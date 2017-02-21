Source: Former prosecutor arrested after murder suspect found in her home

A former prosecutor for Hamilton County was arrested on drug charges this week after authorities found a murder suspect in her Amberley Village home.

The murder suspect, Eric Adams, was booked into the county jail Monday on an aggravated murder charge.

His arrest comes more than one month after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn off Interstate 71 near Fields Ertel Road in Symmes Township

[Officials ID homicide victim found in parking lot of Symmes Twp hotel]

Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office charged Adams with killing 24-year-old Mahmuud Abduh-Rahman, who was found unresponsive in the hotel's Governor's Drive parking lot.

At the time, sheriff's officials described the homicide as drug-related.

FOX19 NOW confirmed with sources Tuesday that Adams was hiding out in lawyer Allison E. Hild's Amberley Village home.

She is a former prosecutor for Hamilton County, and also worked for the public defender's office.

"She's definitely looked at in a negative image. She's a lawyer. She's got a accused murder at her residence. That obviously looks bad but that's not all the facts of the case yet," Hild's attorney Peter Rosenwald said.

Adams was taken into custody without incident.

Sources also told FOX19 NOW a total of five people were arrested. Several guns and a large amount of narcotics were found in her home, they said.

Allegedly, Hild said the drugs found in the home were hers for personal use. According to court documents, authorities found more than 20 grams of heroin and less than one gram of cocaine in Hild’s possession when she was arrested.

"I can tell you that she's not a drug dealer," Rosenwald said. "The trafficking charge she has is a possession charge. It's not for selling or offering to sell, but when you have a certain quantity it looks like either you or somebody else is going to sell."

She was booked into the Hamilton County jail by 6:30 p.m. Monday on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of possession of drugs, according to the county clerk's office.

Hild appeared before a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge on Tuesday morning and was released on $350,000 bond by 2:30 p.m., they said.

She is scheduled to return to court on March 2.

FOX19 NOW went to Hild's home Tuesday seeking comment, but we were unable to receive one.

We also reached out to the sheriff's office for comment and will update this story when more details are released.

