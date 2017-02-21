Gift cards for college savings gaining popularity

The cost of college is substantial and many students graduate with large amounts of debt. Now, you can help students pay off their debts or save for college with a gift card.

"There are scholarships to help you pay for college, why isn't there a scholarship to help you pay off college debt? So, I think this gift card would be a great step towards that," college student Whitney Hollingsworth said.

The Gift of College gift card was designed to help kids save for school through a 529 plan or to payoff their student loan debts.

"There's just a lot more attention being paid towards college debt, and it's nice seeing creative ways to address it," student Kevin Leugers said.

Gift cards can range from $25 to $500.

"The Tri-State area you mentioned, all three of those states have 529 plans," CEO of Gift of College Wayne Weber said.

They're sold online, at Toys R' Us, and Babies R' Us, but if you're using them to payoff student loan debt, your loan provider might not yet be on their list.

"With student loans we have yet to have a new provider turn down the contribution or the payment from our service," Weber said.

Weber said they are able to add most providers within minutes, and students at UC seemed open to the idea of getting help with their student loans as a gift.

"My first thought is that, I think it's a fantastic way of using money that could be spent on a gift that people may not want instead," Kevin Leugers said.

"Right now, I'm under stress to pay back student loans, but I think it would be a really good idea just to give them a little cushion and less stress," Julie Tompkins said.

Weber said that 22 percent of the gift cards being purchased right now are being used by recent college graduates to pay down their loans.

