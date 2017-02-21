Accident shuts down portion of Madison Pike

A two car crash along Madison Pike has shut down the Kentucky highway near the Transit Authority of northern Kentucky.

The crash in Kenton County happened around 8:30 p.m.

There is word yet on whether there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Madison Pike will remain closed until police are able to clear the roadway.

