Six months until the total solar eclipse

On Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 a total solar eclipse will occur in the United State for the first time since 1979.

What will make this eclipse even rarer though is that it will be visible from East Coast to West Coast; something that has not happened since 1918.



One thing that’s important to note is that the total eclipse (the complete blackening of the sun by the moon) will only occur within a path about 70 miles wide across the country. The place where the total solar eclipse will last the longest (approximately 2 minutes and 40 seconds) will be near Lick Creek, IL. From Cincinnati, the closest location to see the total eclipse will be Bowling Green, KY, about a 3.5 hour drive away.



If you can’t make it to Bowling Green, you’ll still get quite a show in the Tri-State. About 93 percent of the sun will be blacked out. The partial eclipse will begin around 1:02 p.m., peak around 2:29 p.m., and end around 3:52 p.m. Near the peak time, temperatures will d rop and it will be considerably darker than usual for the early afternoon. This is caused by the shadow of the moon falling on the earth.



You’ll need to purchase a special pair of eclipse glasses with a solar filter or No. 14 welder’s goggles to view the eclipse. Regular sunglasses will only allow you to look at the sun for a short amount of time without eye damage. Only those within the path of totality will be able to remove their glasses during the period of total eclipse.



Weather will be very important on the day of the eclipse. The eclipse will not be visible and the darkening won’t be nearly as noticeable if skies are cloudy. Clear skies will be the ideal viewing conditions. The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted.



If you miss the 2017 total eclipse, don’t worry, another total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. This one will see the path of totality cross the western portion of the Tri-State; an even more impressive show.

