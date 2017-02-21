Police: Mom arrested after driving drunk, crashing with 3 kids in car

Police have arrested and charged a woman after they said she was drinking and driving when she crashed with her children in the car.

Court records show Kristina Blakley had an open can of beer and three kids between the ages of 5 and 11-years-old when she crashed Tuesday morning in Montgomery near Bethesda North.

The children were not injured.

She's charged with three counts of child endangerment and open container.

