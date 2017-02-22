Woman killed in NKY crash identified

The name of the woman killed in a Northern Kentucky crash has been released.

The three vehicle-crash happened at Madison Pike and Lakeview Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The road remained shut down for several hours as crews investigated.

According to the Kenton County Police Department, Kelcie Lee, 24, of Ft. Wright, was turning onto southbound Madison Pike, when her car crossed into the path of a pickup truck. Lee's car then rotated and traveled into the southbound lanes, where it struck another car.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Kenton County Police at (859) 392-1943.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.