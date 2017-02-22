American Airlines flights to Philadelphia back on track after co - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

American Airlines flights to Philadelphia back on track after computer glitch

Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

A computer glitch halted departing American Airlines flights to Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday morning, the airline and airport announced in a series of Tweets.

Several flights were scheduled to depart CVG to Philadelphia International Wednesday, according to the airline's website.

One flight was impacted. 

American Airlines said its computers are working again and the problems began when the system did not come back online after a planned internet outage overnight.

No other airlines were impacted, according to Philadelphia International Airport.

