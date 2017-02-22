Columbia Parkway reopens after crash

A car is towed away from a crash on Paddock Road at Towne Street. FOX19 NOW/Adam Schrand

A crash shut down westbound Columbia Parkway at Delta Avenue and reduced the eastbound lanes to one. (Provided by Viewer James Hardy)

Westbound Columbia Parkway is open again after a crash closed it for the last half of the morning commute Wednesday.

Eastbound traffic also was down to one lane.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported, Cincinnati police said.

The incident was one in a long string of crashes that disrupted the morning commute. Accidents and backups piled up on wet roads and in some foggy areas shortly after 7 a.m.

Wet roads, long delays and several accidents causing problems across the Tri-State. pic.twitter.com/NgxqpLrlbC — FOX19 (@FOX19) February 22, 2017

A major Butler County intersection, Ohio 4 at Bypass 4, is down to one lane in each direction due to a three-vehicle crash with injuries, Fairfield dispatchers said.

AirCare was called to respond, but the medical helicopter could not fly due to the weather, they said.

Plainfield Road is closed at Peppermill Lane in Blue Ash, north of the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway, due to a transformer fire, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

In Reading, two children were reported struck by a vehicle on Reading Road north of Columbia Avenue.

Both are alert and conscious, and the scene quickly cleared.

A head-on crash closed Paddock Road at Towne Street in Bond Hill about 7:10 a.m., Cincinnati police said.

The road reopened at 7:48 a.m.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported in that incident.

FOX19 NOW's Traffic Reporter Denise Johnson is live right now with all your latest road conditions and detours.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved