Brown County deputies searching for stolen tractors

Deputies were working to find some stolen farming equipment Wednesday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said a two tractors and an R.T.V. were stolen from a central part of Brown County.

The items taken were an Orange Kubota Tractor 5200 HST, Orange Kubota Tractor 5800 HST both with front loaders, and a Camo Kubota R.T.V.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Brown County Sheriffs Office at (937) 378-4435

