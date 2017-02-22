Brown County deputies searching for stolen tractors - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Brown County deputies searching for stolen tractors

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office)
(Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office)
(Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office) (Facebook/Brown County Sheriff's Office)
BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Deputies were working to find some stolen farming equipment Wednesday. 

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said a two tractors and an R.T.V. were stolen from a central part of Brown County. 

The items taken were an Orange Kubota Tractor 5200 HST, Orange Kubota Tractor 5800 HST both with front loaders, and a Camo Kubota R.T.V. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Brown County Sheriffs Office at (937) 378-4435

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly