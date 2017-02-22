Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting teen sisters

A Colerain Township man admitted to killing his two sisters in court on Wednesday.

Matthew Hayden, 23, pleaded guilty to firing multiple shots at his sisters and another teenager in October 2015.

At the time, the victims were sitting in a vehicle outside the family's home.

Sarah Hayden, 16, and Elizabeth Hayden, 17, died at the scene.

Joshua Hacker, who was 16 at the time, survived the attack.

Hayden pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

The three victims were sitting in a van listening to music when Hayden opened fire, squeezing off several shots inside.

He reloaded his 9mm Beretta handgun in the midst of the altercation, according to Colerain Township police spokesperson Jim Love.

Hayden will be sentenced on March 28.

He faces 20 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hayden is being held at Summit Behavioral until sentencing.

