Black History Month: Photography by C. Smith

If a picture is worth a thousand words, photographer C. Smith has an epic story to tell.

For more than 60 years, he's documented the African American experience in Cincinnati.

From the lows to the highs, his photos are a historical mosaic of struggle and triumph.

From sports to music to the Civil Rights movement, Photographer C. Smith has seen it all and documented it all.

At the height of the Civil Rights movement during dark times, the now 81-year-old Bond Hill man was there, shining a light on the injustice with his camera.

Smith became a photographer after being inspired at 14-years-old.

Cincinnati boxer Ezzard Charles was being honored with a homecoming parade after winning the heavy weight championship.

"The police officer held everyone back except one guy and he was the photographer and he walked right up to Ezzard Charles and he was taking his picture,” says Smith. “I said ‘Oh wow Mother that's something.’ It was very bold and the police held everybody back but him and I said I want to do that."

That photographer was black and his camera, in spite of his skin color, gave him access.

The lens was colorblind.

Over decades of images, Smith traveled for the NAACP, documenting the struggle for equality.

He covered the March on Washington as well as the 1967 riot in Avondale.

"People were burning up buildings and stuff like that and I was scared of getting shot by the police," said Smith. "I got a photograph over there of the police with a gun in his hand running down the street and I thought someone was going to accidentally, well not accidentally, but was going to shoot me when I was just running and taking pictures."

With his camera, Smith was featured in national Black publications.

He also started his own Cincinnati magazine called ‘Ghetto Magazine’ in the late 60’s.

He recalled a meeting he had with legend James Brown before a concert.

"And I had my credentials and James Brown was playing. I was prepared and I had my camera and my credential. When I went up they let all the white photographers in, but they wouldn't let me in."

"I showed them the Ghetto Magazine he said, ‘Wait a minute don't go nowhere,’ and he took it back to James Brown and a few minutes later James Brown had me in front of him. He said, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘I'm C Smith.’ He said, ‘You published this magazine? What's your circulation?’ I said, ‘ 5,000 an issue.’ He was in his dressing room, he was changing clothes."

So many moments in a storied life, a legacy in pictures.

