Warren County SWAT situation ends with man in custody

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
By Jordan Vilines, Reporter
SOUTH LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

A SWAT situation ended peacefully Wednesday morning with a man in custody facing a possible criminal charge, Warren County sheriff's officials said.

The incident unfolded about 8 a.m. in the  400 block of Morrow Road, said Lt. Jon Faine.

A man inside an apartment refused to come out for nearly two hours after officers responded to a report of a man breaking a window, Faine said.

The apartment belongs to one of the suspect's friends or family members, and he possibly lives there, too.

A SWAT tactical team talked the man into surrendering just before 10 a.m.

He was taken to a police station. His name was not released.

Faine said the man could be charged with inducing panic.

