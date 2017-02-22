Bakery adds #TeamFiona cookies to the menu - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bakery adds #TeamFiona cookies to the menu

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Cincinnati-area bakery is continuing to show a sweet sign of support for the premature hippo and people are eating it up! 

Busken Bakery announced on Wednesday that its locations would be selling #TeamFiona cookies. 

One dollar from each cookie sold will be donated to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden to help with Fiona's care.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, the bakery announced that the cookies were sold out. 

More Fiona cookies will be available Friday. The bakery has already raised $4,050.

The Nile hippo was born six weeks early and zoo staff is caring for the animal around the clock. 

Last week, Taste of Belgium announced its restaurants were selling cookies decorated in honor of Fiona.

