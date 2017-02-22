Amputee pleads for help on Facebook Live

A local amputee is pleading for help in a heartbreaking Facebook Live video.

“The struggle is real, very real for me. The place where I live, I am literally a prisoner of my home, if that’s what you want to call this,” Donna England, 48, said Tuesday night in a video viewed about 1,000 times.

The Newport woman says she is an above-the-knee amputee who has looked for help "everywhere" but now the need is dire.

"I am in desperate need of help: housing, food. I have no way to get around," she said.

"My power chair is broke down. The charger quit working. I am in a manual chair. I am not able to wheel myself around very well. It’s a really bad situation here. I would greatly appreciate anyone’s help.

"If you know of a place that’s one level, wheelchair accessible with rents ranging from $450 to $550, I would greatly appreciate any help.

"Just to give you an idea of what I am dealing with here, let me show you," she said, panning the camera around to show conditions in her cramped apartment.

“I’ve got this ceiling here that when it rains, it pours. The floor is rotting out. The place is so small I can’t get into my kitchen. I can barely fix myself something to eat. I need help all the time with eating. I am a diabetic. I am in very poor health. I just desperately need help.

"If anyone out there can help me, please, I don't know which way to turn and I am very depressed at the moment."

