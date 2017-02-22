Baby Fiona continues to gain weight

Good news about our favorite baby hippo!

Baby Fiona has reached 54 pounds, according to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Fiona was able to take two bottles Tuesday and zookeepers say she appears to have more energy.

She's still receiving IV fluids but she's able to get up and move around with help.

The 4-week-old hippo was 29 pounds at birth. Normally baby hippos weigh 55- 120 pounds.

Hippos can open their mouths to a massive 150 degrees. Here is Fiona opening wide. Speaking of wide, she is now up to 54 pounds! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/RFptWn9UXy — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) February 22, 2017

