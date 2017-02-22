Police buy man's lunch, brighten his day

A Norwood police lieutenant bought a man's lunch one day this week.

Lt. Tom Williams didn't do it for fanfare or publicity.

But his simple, heartwarming gesture is going a long way to exemplify how law enforcement quietly go about serving the communities they protect everyday.

"Dear Norwood police officer who bought my lunch today. Thank you, you made me smile the biggest I've smiled in a long time," Resident Josh Brennan posted to his Facebook page.

"This guy is a true gentleman. I'm more than thankful we have officers out here who are truly a service to the people."

"Awesome job of paying it forward Lt. Tom Williams," Norwood police praised him on the department's Facebook page.

The incident is prompting more citizens to share their positive experiences with law enforcement and the lieutenant.

"One day, I was at the King Clipper barber shop and had my son who was about 5-years-old with me," wrote Tim Rutherford.

"PO Williams took his badge out and showed it to my son, allowed him to hold it and to this day he still talks about that and says "Dad, what was that officer's name?' Thanks for all that you do!"

