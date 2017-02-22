Full closures scheduled for I-71

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.Full Story >
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.Full Story >
Jason Cotterman's attorney alleges Cincinnati police internal investigators and psychologist acted improperly in an attempt to get rid of him following his acquittal in an alleged cover-up of another cop's crash.Full Story >
Jason Cotterman's attorney alleges Cincinnati police internal investigators and psychologist acted improperly in an attempt to get rid of him following his acquittal in an alleged cover-up of another cop's crash.Full Story >
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.Full Story >
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.Full Story >
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.Full Story >
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.Full Story >
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.Full Story >
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.Full Story >