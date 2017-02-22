Full closures scheduled for I-71 - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Full closures scheduled for I-71

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Work on the Interstate 71 at the Lytle Tunnel will require short-term full closures along with various short-term rolling closures this week.

On Wednesday February, 22, crews will be removing an overhead sign on southbound I-71 at the Lytle Tunnel. 

There will be full short-term closures of southbound I-71 between the ramp to 471 and the tunnel.

The closures will start at 10 p.m. Wednesday for 15 minute intervals continuing until 5 a.m.

There will also be various short-term rolling closures in both the north and southbound directions of I-71 at the tunnel.

The right lane of northbound I-71 will remain closed until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Work crews will continue at 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, blocking the right lanes in both the north and southbound directions of I-71, continuing until 5 a.m. on Thursday.

If the work isn’t completed this week, crews will be out again at 10 p.m. on Monday, February 27 until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

To avoid delays, use the Norwood Lateral west to south on I-75 or vice versa. 

Watch for stopped or slow traffic in the area.  

All work is dependent upon weather.

