Cincinnati Police asking for help to identify suspect in burglaries

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in two separate burglaries.

Investigators released photos of the man Tuesday night.

He's wanted for two incidents that took place in downtown and Over-The-Rhine.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040. You can also text "CINTIP" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.