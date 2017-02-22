City Manager: Cincinnati facing $25 million deficit for 2018

The city is facing a massive budget deficit for 2018.

According to a memo written by City Manager Harry Black, the updated fiscal year budget deficit for next year is $25.1 million.

Black goes on to say that cost savings measures are already underway.

A position freeze was implemented in November, to save money in 2017.

"Also, I will be recommending that the debt service payments for the Police and Fire Pension Bonds, ERIP Pension Bonds, Focus 52 Bonds and Energy Bonds, which are historically paid from the General Fund, be shifted partially to both the Bond Retirement Fund and the Capital Budget for payment. This shift will reduce the deficit by $5.1 million," writes Black.

Black states that other adjustments to minimize impact to direct basic services are under review.

Non-public safety departments have been asked to cut to make a plan to cut budgets by 10 percent.

Public safety departments are being asked to reduce their budgets by 3 percent.

The budget report will be discussed at the Feb. 27 meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee.

