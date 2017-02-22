WATCH: Feeding time for Cincinnati zoo tiger cubs

The Cincinnati Zoo's three Malayan tiger cubs that were born three weeks ago are gaining weight, opening their eyes and getting feisty.

The zoo posted a video of the three tiger cubs being fed by Dawn Strasser, one of their caretakers.

A nursey staff is feeding them six times a day.

Strasser said the cubs are weighing about 4.5 pounds.

Zoo officials said first-time mom Cinta’s maternal instincts did not kick in and vets, concerned that the cubs' body temperatures would dip too low without the warmth of mom's body, made the call to remove them from the den and into the nursery.

One of the zoo’s new cubs, referred to as “Number One,” until the genders are known and names are issued is going through chiropractic treatment due to the young tiger having issues keeping its head up.

The cubs are being taken care of in the zoo’s nursery and will move to the cat exhibit once they’re weaned and no longer need constant care. Zoo officials say visitors should be able to see the sub early in the spring.

