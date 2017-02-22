Puppies dumped out car window up for adoption

Eight puppies dumped out of a car window in Fairfield Township are now up for adoption.

The Animal Friends Humane Society announced on social media Wednesday that the dogs are now looking for their forever homes. They had to be quarantined for two weeks to make sure they were healthy.

They are all believed to be German Shepherd Collie mixes, all males, about three months old. They're up for adoption at the Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road.

The Butler County Dog Warden is still looking for the person responsible for dumping the dogs on Feb. 7.

A witness told the animal shelter she saw the puppies thrown out of a car window in the 1900 block of Parkamo Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Dog Warden at 513-785-6542.

