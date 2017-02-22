Fairfield man sentenced for sexually abusing two children

A Fairfield man was sentenced Wednesday after admitting to sexually abusing two children.

Sidney Fleischmann, 56, pleaded guilty to nine different charges in a Hamilton County courtroom, according to Judge Patrick Dinkelacker's bailiff.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The charges stemmed from incidents involved a developmentally disabled child between the ages of nine and 13-years-old.

The other victim was between the ages of one and four-years-old.

Both cases allegedly occurred between 2000 and 2004.

Fleischmann will also have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.