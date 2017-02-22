Owen County double shooting suspect arrested

A suspect accused in a non-fatal double shooting in Owen County, Kentucky last weekend has been arrested.

Derrick Mays Thomas, 23, was arrested Wednesday after being on the run for close to five days, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police did not release where Thomas was arrested. He was believed to be in the company of his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal, 22, and their two children ages one and three.

Thomas is accused of shooting James Neal, 54, and Amber Neal, 25, inside their residence on Old Columbus Road on Feb. 17.

James was shot in the hand and leg after a verbal altercation.

Amber was shot in the arm.

The victims were transported to University of Kentucky Hospital and St. Elizabeth Owenton for non-life threatening injuries.

