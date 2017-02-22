State previously investigated mom charged in disabled teen’s death

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened a caretaker neglect investigation after the death of an 18-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy.

Joseph Bishop was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back earlier this month. He died a short time later.

This isn’t the first time the state has investigated Joseph Bishop’s mother, Jamie Bishop.

In February 2015, state workers interviewed the family after finding out Joseph had not been enrolled in school since May 2012, according to a report from the cabinet.

Jamie Bishop said Joey was afraid to return to Covington schools because of an accident that injured him at Holmes Middle School when he was in seventh grade. She claimed Joey was forced to get out of his wheelchair and scoot down the stairs due to a broken elevator in the school.

The mother sued the school district after Joey broke a bone due to the alleged incident.

Instead of returning to school, Joey’s grandfather, Raymond Martin, home schooled the boy, state workers found.

Two weeks after the investigation opened, a social worker suggested no concerns about Jamie, stating in a report that she was “cooperative” and “follows through with all recommendations.”

The case was officially closed in May 2015. Investigators determined that mom followed through with finding her son educational services.

In the final report, the social worker also said no signs of abuse or neglect were detected.

Less than one year later, Joey died after a three month period of severe neglect, court documents state.

His mother and grandparents, Raymond and Sharon Martin, are each charged with manslaughter.

