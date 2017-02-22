Coroner: Miami U student had blood alcohol level of .347 when she died in dorm room

The autopsy of the Miami University student who died last month was released Wednesday.

Erica Buschick, 18, died of "complications of acute ethanol toxicity," according to the Butler County Coroner's report.

Her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .347 percent and she tested positive for THC in her bloodstream. The legal BAC is .08 percent.

Buschick, of Gurnee, Illinois, was found at Morris Hall on South Maple Avenue at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.

She was reportedly out drinking the evening prior.

Buschick's roommate found her face down in a large pillow on the floor of her dorm, according to the coroner.

The coroner's report also states that injuries that were found on her body were due to stumbling on the sidewalk the night before.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

Nearly two dozen Miami University students were hospitalized for alcohol-related issues between Thursday, February 9 and Sunday, February 12, according to Oxford Fire Chief John Detherage.

The incidents occurred both on and off campus.

