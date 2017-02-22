Mice, moles enjoying the mild weather

Many of us have been enjoying being able to get out more with the mild weather, but there is a problem - mice and moles have been active as well.

"Normally this time of year, with the ground frozen, they would be lower down in the soil profile," Horticulturist Scott Beverlein said.

Besides the mild weather, food can play a huge role as well.

"Last year, there was a big bumper crop of acorns and that might be a reason why mice numbers are higher," Beverlein said.

Experts say to make sure you look for the evidence. like tunnels and holes in your yard from the little critters burrowing themselves.

"With moles you see the tunnels, raised areas in the lawn. You also see the tunnels where they come out eventually," Beverlein said.

So what can we do?

"Just go tap down the mole hills, scoop off the soil from their volcanoes and put it somewhere else. Usually then the problem rectifies itself. Sometimes if you try to treat too much, you will only continue to problem because you throw the ecosystem off balance and it causes them to come back quicker the next time," Beverlein said.

Whatever you choose, Beverlein said you want to do as little harm to the environment as possible.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.