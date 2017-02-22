Home Depot looking to hire 100 workers

The Home Depot is looking to fill about 100 jobs in the Tri-State to get ready for their spring season.

The home improvement store is holding a nationwide hiring effort on Thursday.

Home Depot needs to fill about 100 jobs locally, which include everything from cashiers to freight positions.

The hiring surge comes in preparation for the Spring season, which Home Depot says is their busiest time of year. They're encouraging college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

Interested applicants can search job opportunities and apply by clicking here.

