CPS presents Vision 2020 plan set to strengthen neighborhood schools

Cincinnati Public Schools announced their Vision 2020 plan, which has programs that aim to strengthen neighborhood schools.

"We're teaching our students how to be successful, problem solvers, critical thinkers and really be prepared for the jobs of the future,” said John P. Parker Principal Dr. Kimberly Mack.



Parker's new program will be Global Environmental Literacy.



"There was a time we were somewhat isolated and with all the technology, we now are becoming more exposed globally and that's a critical opportunity for us to engage our students in a more significant learning program,” said Mack.



The new program will allow students to interact with students in other countries on different subject matters. Along with the opportunity to learn and travel internationally. It's an idea that sitting well with parents.



"It's very important to me because it's so much more outside the community, even though it starts in the community but it's so much more, outside of Cincinnati, outside of Ohio,” said parent Charlestina Hyde.

Cincinnati Public Schools also announced two new schools are set to open by the start of the next school year in August.



The two new schools include the "Spencer Center" for Gifted and Exceptional Students in Walnut Hills. Applications will be open to students in grades 3 through 8 city-wide.



"We wanted to make sure that we're offering our family choices about the types of schools that they can send their students to and we wanted to open up our schools to be more equitable,” said Spencer School Principal Nina Ginocchio.

The "LEAP" academy is a Spanish-language school. It will serve West Side students starting at preschool through third grade.

Vision 2020 Strengthening Neighborhood Schools 2017-2018

School Program

Bond Hill Academy Math and Science Discovery

College Hill Expeditionary Learning

Ethel M. Taylor New Tech

John P. Parker Global Environmental Literacy

Mt. Washington Expeditionary Learning

Rockdale Global Conservation

Roll Hill Academy High Technology

South Avondale Creative Integration of Arts and Sciences

