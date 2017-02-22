Exclusive: Teachers' health concerns prompt air quality tests at Norwood View Elementary School

Health concerns among teachers at Norwood View Elementary School are prompting air quality tests in the 101-year-old building, the superintendent and teacher union president exclusively tell FOX19 NOW.

"We take any concern that staff may have about the indoor air quality of the teaching environment they are working in very serious," Superintendent Rob Amodio said Wednesday.

"I never want staff hesitant to come to work or feel that they are not in a quality work environment," he said. 'And I never want our kids to come that they can't come to school in a safe learning environment."

Norwood View Elementary School on Carthage Avenue is home to about 400 students in grades K-6 and 50 staff members.

Superintendent of Norwood Schools says safety is top priority &they're working to fix whatever is making teachers sick inside school @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fu1qHvkMeY — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 23, 2017

Teachers have raised some serious health concerns about what could be in the building's air, according to their union president.

They recently filled out 32 surveys with the majority of them reporting issues, said Mike Mayfield, president of the Norwood Teachers Association.

"They said they had burning eyes and noses, congestion and headaches," Mayfield said."It's all really new and just starting to happen."

The teachers say their symptoms went away while they were out of the building over the extended Christmas break. But those problems returned once classes resumed in early January, he said.

The surveys were turned over to Mayfield at a union meeting Tuesday night. On Wednesday, he said he took the results and teachers' concerns to the superintendent.

After the two men privately met and FOX19 NOW contacted Mayfield, the two announced the air quality tests would be conducted.

Amodio is scheduled to meet with an environmental testing company at the school Thursday morning and said he expects them to put down testing kits in the building over the next few days.

The superintendent pledged to share the test results with FOX19 NOW.

He said the school's attendance rate remains the same so far this year as last year, about 95 percent. And, he added, no parents, students or teachers have expressed health concerns about the building's air quality until now, at least in the past eight and a half years he has been with the district.

But, he acknowledged when asked, a teacher raised concerns late last year that the carpet in her room could be giving her allergies, so the carpet was removed two weeks later, over the holiday break.

In the last four or five years, he said school officials have removed most of the other carpet in the building and replaced it with tile.

The school did have flooding in its art room late last summer, he said, when heavy rains flooded several parts of the Tri-State including parts of Norwood, St. Bernard and parts of eastern Cincinnati.

In all, 4.4 inches of rain fell in a few hours on Aug. 28.

The art room has been completely cleaned up since, he said. A teacher was removed from the room for about a month while that occurred.

The same company that now is going to perform air quality tests throughout the building also monitored the air in the art room last year for potential issues such as mold, mildew, humidity and moisture, he said.

