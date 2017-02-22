Fire officials use Narcan on driver who crashes into NKY sports bar

Fire crews said they used Narcan on a motorist who overdosed in his vehicle and crashed it into a Northern Kentucky sports bar late Wednesday.

Smitty's Cafe on 6th Avenue in Dayton remains boarded up as of Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the business after receiving a report of a motorist who possibly overdosed on drugs crashed into it at 6:40 p.m., according to Campbell County dispatchers.

When they arrived, they found the male driver, identified as Daryl Mckenzie, unconscious and administered Narcan in an attempt to revive him, said Captain Adam Hall with the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department.

"He was still unconscious when paramedics took him to the hospital, Hall said.

Mckenzie was treated and later released, according to the fire captain.

He is being held at the Campbell County Jail on a parole violation.

Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill said McKenzie is now facing five counts of wanton endagerment, OVI and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, damage at the sports bar was set at $10,000, according to the fire department.

The impact from the crash took out a wall between two pillars and a window, Hall said.

Smitty's should reopen as soon as repairs are made, he said.

An SUV plows into a popular NKY bar w/ customers inside and we're told the driver had to be revived w/ NARCAN when paramedics arrived @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8XNDsa7sbo — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) February 23, 2017

