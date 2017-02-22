Police: Man arrested for masturbating inside downtown spa

According to Cincinnati police, a man was arrested after masturbating inside of a downtown massage spa in front of employees.

Police said 33-year-old Dominic Watson is charged with public indecency and criminal trespass.

Employees at Lif spa on Ninth Street were scared of Watson, who entered the business and began masturbating in front of them, according to police.

Watson is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.