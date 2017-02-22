Police: Woman dumped body of overdose victim in parking lot

A woman is charged with abuse of a corpse after she allegedly dumped the body of an overdose victim on the side of the road.

Cassidi Cowans, 29, abandoned the body of Ryan Wood in an apartment complex parking lot on Summitview Court just off Harrison Avenue, according to court documents.

Cowans unsuccessfully attempted to revive Wood with Narcan and CPR after he overdosed on heroin on Feb. 15.

“She then attempted to transport the deceased to the hospital but the roadway was closed due to an unrelated fatal auto accident,” a Hamilton County Complaint states.

She pushed the body out of her car then called 911 and gave a fake name, number and general location of the body, documents allege.

“I saw a car throwing some guy out, and it almost reminded me like he just OD'd or something,” she said in a 911 call.

Cowans has been arrested numerous times for theft, criminal trespassing, drug abuse and one count of solicitation.

“I want her to realize what she did. I want to see her face to face... so I can tell her. She knows how much I loved him. He meant everything to me," Jackie Frommel, Wood’s fiancé, said.

Frommel believes Wood was robbed before his body was dumped.

"You shouldn't throw anyone out like that. They are not trash... she just threw him out like he was garbage," she said.

Cowans is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center charged with abuse of a corpse.

