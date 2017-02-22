'Miracle puppies' battling contagious illness after being dumped at shelter

Seven puppies are being called little "miracles" after they were dumped outside of a local shelter. According to rescuers, the puppies survived a deadly diagnosis and are now battling a contagious illness.

The medical staff at Pfister Animal Hospital in West Chester and volunteers with HART Animal Rescue are playing a big role in their recovery.

The pups enjoy tasting stuffed animals, shoelaces, and the occasional tripod @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/eoK3HzXJgQ — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 23, 2017

However, they said there is still more to be done, and the vet bills are piling up.

"Now, it's just a big old puppy party, but in the beginning, when they are just sick, vomiting, lethargic and just laying there helpless, it's no party," said Shari Wyenandt, who is fostering the puppies through HART.

From the start, the puppies were climbing an uphill battle. They were only weeks old when they were dumped at a shelter.

On top of that, all seven of the border collie mix puppies had ringworm when HART took them in. They had skin issues and bald spots.

Then, each one was diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious and often deadly infection. It makes dogs sick, weak and tired.

To give you an idea of their journey.. Here's what some of them looked like before they got help @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0CKOWPHXHj — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 23, 2017

"The last litter that I had... I lost two so it was really hard when we found out that this litter was sick," Wyenandt said.

Dedicated volunteers and fosters from HART teamed up with the medical staff at Pfister Animal Hospital to help the puppies. They spent weeks there, getting treated. Despite all odds, they all survived.

The puppies are now working to overcome the ringworm and build a strong immune system. All the while, HART is trying to foot a mounting bill.

The little guys also came face to face with death and are somehow, despite the odds against them, still fighting @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/tjBTWWUwwT — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 23, 2017

"Each one of the puppies, just with the Parvo alone, are ranging from $600 to $900 each," Wyenandt said.

The rescue hopes to get more help, so they can continue to save canines just like this litter of puppies.

"I think any puppy that survives Parvo is a miracle puppy. I'm just lucky to have seven of them," Wyenandt said.

Adorable right? You might not believe what these 10-week old puppies have already been through @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kMLU5jo9eh — Jessica Schmidt (@JSchmidtTV) February 23, 2017

HART volunteers said the rescue's donation funds are depleted right now due to a recent spike in animal hoarding cases.

If you would like to help, you can make a donation at Pfister Animal Hospital by telling them you are donating to the "Lake Cumberland puppies." You can also make a donation on HART's website.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.