150 newborn chicks given new homes in Madisonville

Foster families took home 150 newborn home as part of a larger effort to bring fresh food to Madisonville.

After a group called 500 Gardens in Madisonvillle reached their goal, they launched 500 Chickens.

The chicks will now spend the next six weeks growing in their foster homes, and in some cases growing on their foster families.

150 baby chicks are coming to one Cincinnati neighborhood. Find out where they are going and why they are here on @FOX19 at 10 pm pic.twitter.com/n3p4YsWNy4 — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) February 22, 2017

"It's fantastic, I mean one of the problems that we hear about is that kids don't know where food comes from and they're disconnected from their food source," Steve Rock with 500 Chickens said.

500 Chickens in Madisonville said the chickens require about the same work as any other pet and the neighbors don't seem to mind, as long as they're willing to share.

"We're growing community one flock at a time. These people are talking to people that they've never met before. Every chicken keeper in Madisonville, and everywhere else, talks to their over-the-fence neighbors," Rock said.

Half of the chickens will be returned to be sold in order to keep the program alive, the others will remain with their foster families to help grow the urban farming scene in Madisonville.

There are certain rules when it comes to raising chickens. There is a cap on the number of chickens you can have, and roosters are not allowed.

