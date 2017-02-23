CycleBar opens new location in Kenwood

This time of year, the New Year's resolution fuel may be running low and perhaps all you need something new to motivate you to get back on track.

CycleBar will soon open a new location in Kenwood and there's a way for you to jump in on a class for free before the location officially opens to the public.

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with CycleBar, it's an indoor cycling studio that offers 50-minute, high energy workouts in a concert-like atmosphere.

To kick-off the new location, CycleBar Kenwood is offering free classes from February 23 until March 5.

The grand opening of the Kenwood location on Galbraith Road is March 6.

CycleBar offers a pay-per-class model with no membership required. Amenities include free towels, lockers, showers and shoes.

The classes take place in a "CycleTheatre" which include 50 bikes, LED lighting, wide-screen graphics and state-of-the-art audio with a DJ booth.

To register for a class, visit: Kenwood.cyclebar.com

