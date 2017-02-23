Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at event in Covington

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.Full Story >
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.Full Story >
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department’s J1 Visa Summer Work Program.Full Story >
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.Full Story >
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.Full Story >
