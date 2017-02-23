Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at event in Covington

Senator Mitch McConnell will be speaking at Hotel Covington Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

Mobile users can watch live at this link

He'll be speaking to the Chambers of Commerce of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky about the first 100 days of the new US Congress and Administration.

Protesters from across the Tri-State are expected to rally against Senator McConnell right in front of the hotel.

Demonstrators plan to have Madison Avenue blocked off and will demonstrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some Kentucky Democrats say the protest is about Senator McConnell's actions, including his silencing of Senator Elizabeth Warren's reading of Coretta Scott King's letter and his refusal to hold a town hall to hear from voters.

Kentucky Democrats also say the protest is also about health care, developing clean energy sources, and guaranteeing equal rights for everyone.

