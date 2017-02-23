Teenage girl charged with aggravated murder in father's shooting death

A 14-year-old is charged with aggravated murder in the death of her father, according to Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Millvile Avenue for a report of a man shot just before 7:50 a.m., Sgt. Brian Robinson said.

When they arrived, they found James Allen Ponder, 71, shot in the face and alive.

The girl called 911 and admitted she just shot her father.

"Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs?" the girl told 911 dispatchers. She was home alone with her father at the time of the incident, she said.

"My mom thinks I’m such a good kid," the teen told dispatchers.

Tragic incident of domestic violence at Millville Ave. home leads to father being shot & killed. Daughter, age 14, charged w/ agg. murder. — Craig R. Bucheit (@craigbucheit) February 23, 2017

Ponder was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

"There is no danger to the general public relative to this incident. Investigators are currently interviewing members of the household to determine exactly what transpired and what led up to the shooting."

Defense Attorney Mark Krumbein talked about the possibility of the teen getting charged as an adult.

"There are a couple different things going on, first off when your 14 there is an automatic bind over to the adult system, but there still could be a competency issue because in order for the child to go to the adult system, they have to be found competent, and they are entitled to a mental evaluation," he said.

FOX19 NOW is continuing to update this story.

Hamilton police investigating after man was shot in the face inside this home in the 1200 block of millville ave. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Ghnw1WBHKc — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) February 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.