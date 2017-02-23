Meet the newest Cincinnati Zoo baby - okapi calf Moyo

Eight-year-old okapi Kuvua gave birth to a healthy, sixty-pound baby boy last week, the zoo announced Thursday. (Provided by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

The baby boom continues at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Eight-year-old okapi Kuvua gave birth to a healthy, sixty-pound baby boy last week, the zoo announced Thursday.

“This is Kuvua’s third calf, so she knew what to do right away. The calf stood within an hour of birth and nursed 30 minutes later,” said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo. “She immediately started nuzzling and cleaning the calf. She’s a great mom.”

The okapi animal care team picked “Moyo” as the calf’s name, which means ‘to have heart’ in Swahili.

"He is courageous and ventures around the stall on his own, so the name fits,” said Gorsuch.

Moyo and Kuvua will continue to bond behind the scenes for the next few weeks. Visitors will see them in the okapi yard later this spring.

This is the 16th okapi birth at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1989.

Zoo officials said okapi have a unique coloration with striking horizontal black and white stripes on front and back legs. The unique marking help the offspring follow their mothers through the dense forest.

They are also the only relative of the giraffe and resemble them in body structure, but, of course, have shorter necks.

