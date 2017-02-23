Google to roll out new carpooling feature

Google is rolling out a new carpooling feature in its Waze navigation app.

Unlike Lyft or Uber, you catch a ride with someone already heading in the same direction, and pay them 54-cents a mile.

Waze says a ride that would cost you $12 on Uber, only costs $4.50 with them.

But there's a catch, with Waze, you'd need to put in a request several hours in advance, and there's no guarantee you'll be matched with a driver.

The app will roll out over the next few months.

