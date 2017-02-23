Avett Brothers, Flo Rida to play new Reds post-game concert series

The Avett Brothers (top left), Flo Rida (right), Kaleo (bottom left), (Photos provided by Cincinnati Reds)

Baseball season is almost here and the Cincinnati Reds are bringing another reason to go to the ballpark this season.

The Avett Brothers, rapper Flo Rida and Icelandic band Kaleo are the three acts on the lineup for the Reds' post-game concert series, the team announced Thursday.

The series is new for 2017.

Kaleo will be performing after the game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, May. 5. Kaleo hit No. 1 at alternative radio with their song "Way Down We Go" from their debut album, A/B.

Flo Rida, known for his hit songs "Right Round," "G.D.F.R.," and "My House," will hit the stage after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Aug. 5.

The Avett Brothers, three-time Grammy-nominees, will be performing after the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Concerts are free to ticketed fans at the game.

Single game tickets for the 2017 regular season go on sale Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m., excluding Opening Day.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.