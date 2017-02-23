Expect delays in Kenton County due to 'rolling' road blocks - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Expect delays in Kenton County due to 'rolling' road blocks

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Work crews will be out in Kenton County tonight repair potholes on the major interstates.

There will be rolling road blocks as crews work in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75, also east and westbound on I-275.  

Watch for rolling road blocks, equipment and crews overnight from midnight tonight until 6 a.m. Friday.

Short delays are possible, allow some extra time.

