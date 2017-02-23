Hamilton PD: Airborne car smashes into second floor of home

A driver smashed into a second floor window of a Hamilton home early Thursday after losing control of his vehicle, police said.

Police said the driver went off the road on Old Oxford Road, hit a tree, then went airborne into the side of the house.

“Someone just slammed into our house,” a 911 caller told dispatch. “They came 300 feet off the road and just slammed into our house.”

The homeowner, John Crothers, said the car hit right next to his bedroom window.

"I was laying there half awake and I could hear those booms, then all of a sudden it was like a hand grenade went off next to me in the bedroom because that's when he hit the house, right by the bedroom window," he said.

Crothers claims the driver was racing another car, a car which he said police told him was going 110 miles per hour.

"He went though the lilac bush, through the flower bed, knocked down a great big tree, then got to pinwheeling with his car... then up into the air and into the house," Crothers said.

Crothers said he's a retired police officer, and in all his years on the job, he's never seen a crash like this.

"He'd like to call it an accident, but I don't call it an accident because when you intentionally go that fast, it is not an accident," he said.

The man inside the vehicle was extricated and flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. No word on his condition.

The two adults in the home were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

