Ohio Auditor: 2 local school districts paid substitute who wasn't certified

Two local school districts hired and paid a substitute teacher who never had the required certification for the job, according to a report from the Ohio Auditor.

Dave Yost reports that Demarco Kinamore worked as a substitute aide for the Winton Woods City School District, collecting $19,003 in pay and benefits from December 14th, 2012 through June 1st, 2014.

The report also states that Kinamore worked as a freshman basketball coach at the district, but never obtained the required permit. The district paid him $3,942 for coaching.

Finally, the report states that the Fairfield City School District paid Kinamore $5,624 for his services from October 8th, 2014 through May 27th, 2015.

Ohio law prohibits non teaching employees from serving or being paid as educational assistants unless they first obtain an educational aide permit or educational paraprofessional license from the Ohio Department of Education.

“Requirements for educational staff ensure students are in capable hands,” Auditor Yost said. “I find it alarming that neither school district realized this individual wasn’t qualified to work in a classroom.”

In a one-sentence statement, a Fairfield school spokesperson told FOX19 NOW, "We have remedied the situation with substitute educational licenses."

A $22,945 finding for recovery was issued against Kinamore for the amount owed to the Winton Woods City School District. The auditor says District Treasurer Randy Seymour is liable in the event that Kinamore does not repay the funds.

An additional $5,624 finding for recovery was issued against Kinamore in favor of the Fairfield City School District. The auditor says Treasurer Nancy Lane is liable for that amount.

Winton Woods District responded with the following statement.

"Demarco Kinamore was hired as an assistant to the teacher. Mr. Kinamore was always supervised by a teacher and at no time was he delivering lessons or alone with students. He had a clear background check with a pending educational application with the Ohio Department of Education (ODE). All applications are pending once submitted to ODE. Once it became clear that Mr. Kinamore was unable to obtain a permit, appropriate personnel action was taken by the Board of Education."

