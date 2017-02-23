Cincinnati's $25M budget deficit: 'Part of it is a problem that Council did to itself'

What will be the impacts of Cincinnati's $25.1 million shortfall in its upcoming, 2018 budget?

It's the biggest deficit since the Great Recession, according to a new study from the University of Cincinnati's Economic Center.

The city's main source of revenue, its earnings tax, isn't covering projections and is coming in lower than last year at this time, city records show.

City Council Member Amy Murray says the city needs to investigate why those projections are falling short.

And then Council needs to take a good, hard look in the mirror.

"Part of it is a problem that Council did to itself," she said Thursday, referring to Council and Mayor John Cranley last year giving city unions 5 percent raises this year, 5 percent raises next year and 4 percent raise in 2019, a cumulative cost of $25 million.

Those raises, given over City Manager Harry Black's recommendations, will amount to $9 million in the upcoming budget, she noted.

Murray said she is confident Black has good ideas now to structurally balance the budget this year. She hopes layoffs can be avoided.

"I have faith that he will come up with a solid plan. I don't want to see our public safety officers cut. Absolutely we need all hands on deck at this point in the city."

Black is recommending all departments except public safety forces like police and fire make 10 percent cuts.

Police and fire are being told to prepare to slash by 3 percent.

That is worrying leaders of the unions representing officers and firefighters.

Sgt. Dan Hils of the local Fraternal Order of Police said he isn't sure where the police department is going to find the cuts.

He is concerned they won't keep up with the need to replace retiring officers by holding recruit classes and replace equipment like unmarked vehicles for detectives.

The city, he points out, already has a lot of people out on the streets who shouldn't be due to overcrowding at the Hamilton County jail, court mandates and other issues.

"I am concerned about a slowing in the hiring process. So many officers are retiring," he said.

"I will be concerned about our fleet. Our uniform cars have gotten better, but we have detectives driving unmarked vehicles around that barely have four wheels attached. It makes detectives more inefficient if they have to double up."

FOX19 NOW sought comment from the mayor Thursday. His spokeswoman released a statement on his behalf:

"By reprioritizing basic services, we eliminated past deficits and will approach this budget in the same way.

"We were able to overcome these gaps and still increase the number of police on the street, solve a pension crisis, end brownouts and upgrade our credit rating. I am confident we will do the same and achieve a structurally balanced budget."

Council Member Yvette Simpson's campaign manager released a statement earlier this week criticizing Cranley - one of her opponents in the mayorial race - for describing himself as fiscally conservative.

"(Tuesday) during Mayor John Cranley's campaign announcement, he claimed he was a progressive and fiscally responsible," the statement reads.

"We knew he was not a progressive, but today's $25 million deficit confirms that he is also not fiscally responsible. This $25 million shortfall is the worst since the Great Recession. Cincinnati needs a leader who can balance the needs of our city and the city's budget. Yvette Simpson is that leader."

Rob Richardson, who is running against both Cranley and Simspon for mayor, put out his own statement criticizing them both for a "total lack of leadership."

"This is another example of how the incumbents at City Hall have been focused on what's next politically instead of what's best long term," his statement reads.

"The incumbent Mayor pushed through a budget that was fiscally irresponsible, contrary to our city's charter and could undermine future collective bargaining.

"It's a total lack of leadership by the incumbent Mayor and the incumbent council member who voted in support of the process and budget. We need leadership that will not just focus on what's politically convenient and expedient at the moment."

