Boisterous crowd meets McConnell in Covington

Like many Republican events during this week’s congressional recess, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s speech to the Chamber of Commerce of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky became a target for activists slamming the majority leader for an array of issues ranging from immigration, healthcare and President Trump's links to Russia.

“Protesting is as American as apple pie,” Sen. McConnell said at the event. “I welcome all these folks that have things on their minds. It’s pretty clear what they’re protesting, it’s the outcome of last year’s election”

Police estimated about 400 constituents filled the streets outside a hotel McConnell was speaking at in Covington with sharp criticisms on a range of issues that have unsettled the president's first few weeks in office. During the week-long congressional recess, some Republicans have chose not to hold any public events wary they will be greeted by a mass of angry constituents.

“We are protesting Russian interference in our election, we are protesting losing our health care. Why won’t you have a town hall and face your constituents?” One protester that made her way into the event said interrupting McConnell.

Some have seen parallels to the current rise of liberal activism to the rise of the Tea Party that elevated Republicans in 2010.

The White House and some Republicans have fueled a narrative accusing rambunctious constituents at town halls across the country are paid protesters backed by shadowy Democratic organizations.

Organizations such as Indivisible, a group of progressive activists that seek to disrupt Republican town halls, have blasted lawmakers for not fully investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and challenged the GOP for not having a health care plan. However, there is no evidence of the masses of protesters being on a payroll.

“He is a minority president, he did not win the popular vote,” a man saying he was in Indivisible shouted at McConnell.

Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the backlash to the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers is, “a very paid, astroturf-type movement.”

“Some people are upset with an election result they didn't see coming. And the fact that this president, a man of action and impact is actually keeping his promises at very fast clip early in his administration,” Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning.

On Friday before the week-long President's Day recess, McConnell told reporters he has been pleading with the president to stay on message and suggested his constant distractions on Twitter is overshadowing the Republican agenda.

"Well, I've been pretty candid with him and all of you that I'm not a great fan of daily tweets. What I am a fan of is what he's been actually doing," McConnell told reporters. "I've not been a fan of the extra discussions that he likes to engage in. But we're going to solider on."

