Police looking for thieves that stole frozen yogurt business' sign

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Someone stole Kokanut Joe's sign over the weekend. (Provided, Fort Mitchell Police Department) Someone stole Kokanut Joe's sign over the weekend. (Provided, Fort Mitchell Police Department)
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

Fort Mitchell police are looking for thieves that stole a sign from a local frozen yogurt business over the past weekend.

Authorities say Kocanut Joe’s sign was stolen and that it is sentimental to the owners.

“A.S. we review the surveillance tape and determine who stole our sign, we will press charges,” the business tweeted Wednesday.

The sign was going to be donated to the family of the original owner that died last year. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call: 859-331-2825.

Tippers can remain anonymous.

