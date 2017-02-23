Police looking for thieves that stole frozen yogurt business' sign

Someone stole Kokanut Joe's sign over the weekend. (Provided, Fort Mitchell Police Department)

Fort Mitchell police are looking for thieves that stole a sign from a local frozen yogurt business over the past weekend.

Authorities say Kocanut Joe’s sign was stolen and that it is sentimental to the owners.

“A.S. we review the surveillance tape and determine who stole our sign, we will press charges,” the business tweeted Wednesday.

The sign was going to be donated to the family of the original owner that died last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call: 859-331-2825.

Tippers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.